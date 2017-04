* USD/INR trading at 60.54/55, off the session high of 60.68 and versus Monday's close of 60.5250/5350. * Traders say gains in the domestic share market hurting sentiment for the pair. Nifty up 0.8 percent. * Most Asian FX, however, trading weaker against the dollar, limiting a further fall in the pair. * Dollar inflows also low following the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday. * USD/INR seen in a 60.50-60.75 range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)