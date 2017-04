(Corrects second bullet to say helping the pair, not hurting) * USD/INR trading at 60.63/64 versus Monday's close of 60.5250/5350. * Broad gains in the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies helping the pair. Dollar index up 0.3 percent. * Traders say gains in the domestic share market, however, limiting the upside to the pair. * Nifty ends up 0.7 percent. * Most Asian FX fall tracking broad dollar gains. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)