BRIEF-Oxley Holdings posts qtrly revenue of S$386.5 mln
* Qtrly PATMI S$45.7 million versus S$52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bucher Industries AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 2, 2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.182
Reoffer price 99.707
Yield 0.675 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47bp
Over the Swiss Govt
ISIN CH0253613530
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 2, 2024
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.001
Reoffer price 100.326
Yield 1.34 pct
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86bp
Over the Swiss Govt
ISIN CH0253613548
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly PATMI S$45.7 million versus S$52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.