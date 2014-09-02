* Overnight cash rate is trading at 7.00/7.05 percent- session on Tuesday. * That is almost in line with Monday's close and below the repo rate. * RBI will conduct a 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 250 billion rupees ($4.12 billion) after market hours. * The central bank set a cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at a similar auction on Monday, sucking out 109.84 billion rupees($1.81 billion) from the system. * Liquidity seen comfortable on the back of government spending, traders say. * Cash conditions seen comfortable until advance tax outflows in mid-September. (1 US dollar = 60.6700 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.paithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)