* Overnight cash rate is trading at 7.00/7.05 percent-
session on Tuesday.
* That is almost in line with Monday's close and below the repo
rate.
* RBI will conduct a 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction
for 250 billion rupees ($4.12 billion) after market hours.
* The central bank set a cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at a
similar auction on Monday, sucking out 109.84 billion
rupees($1.81 billion) from the system.
* Liquidity seen comfortable on the back of government spending,
traders say.
* Cash conditions seen comfortable until advance tax outflows in
mid-September.
(1 US dollar = 60.6700 Indian rupee)
(gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/;
gaurav.paithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)