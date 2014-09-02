BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 8, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.827
Reoffer price 99.827
Yield 0.308 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW & WGZ
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A11QA31
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017