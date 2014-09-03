* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.12
percent.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.4 percent.
* Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.73 billion rupees
($111.06 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
* Oil marketers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp on
watch after Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears,
strong dollar.
* Software exporters on radar after bullish U.S. manufacturing,
construction data bolster outlook.
* Traders await European Central Bank meeting on Thursday where
it is expected to take further steps on easing.
(1 US dollar = 60.6000 Indian rupee)
