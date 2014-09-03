* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.12 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.4 percent. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.73 billion rupees ($111.06 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Oil marketers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp on watch after Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears, strong dollar. * Software exporters on radar after bullish U.S. manufacturing, construction data bolster outlook. * Traders await European Central Bank meeting on Thursday where it is expected to take further steps on easing. (1 US dollar = 60.6000 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)