* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound, but choppy ahead of key ECB meet on Thursday. * It closed at 8.52 percent on Tuesday. * Foreign banks bought debt worth $159.24 million on Tuesday, as per official data, their fourth consecutive day of purchases. * Any news on changes to foreign portfolio investment limits in debt will be watched. * Brent crude oil futures fell to the lowest level in 16 months on Tuesday as manufacturing growth faltered in Europe and China at a time of ample supply. * Range for the day is seen between 8.50 percent and 8.60 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.6000 Indian rupee)