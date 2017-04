* USD/INR may stay range-bound versus its previous close of 60.68/69. * The dollar trades close to 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday. Dollar index flat. * Nifty futures in Singapore trade up 0.12 percent. * Asian currencies trading mixed. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.63/65 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * U.S. bond yields rise on doubts over ECB stimulus measures. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)