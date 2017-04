* USD/INR trading at 60.63/64 versus Tuesday's close of 60.68/69. * Gains in the domestic sharemarket hurting sentiment for the pair. Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. * Nifty trading up 0.4 percent in early trade. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. * Index of the dollar against six majors up 0.04 percent and will limit a sharper fall in the pair. * USD/INR seen in a 60.50-60.75 range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)