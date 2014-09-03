* Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 2.76 percent after
a slew of rating upgrades.
* Shares up 1.5 percent at 524 rupees, approaching record high
of 531.65 hit on Aug. 28.
* Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from
"equal-weight."
* Bank cites Tata Motor's "attractive" relative valuations and
optimism about margins and volumes.
* Jefferies also raises its rating on the stock to "buy" from
"hold".
* Standard and Poor's also raises outlook to "positive" from
"stable."
* Credit agency cites stronger performance of Tata unit Jaguar
Land Rover.
* Tata also says on Tuesday it wins order for over 2,700 buses.
