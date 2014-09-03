* Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 2.76 percent after a slew of rating upgrades. * Shares up 1.5 percent at 524 rupees, approaching record high of 531.65 hit on Aug. 28. * Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight." * Bank cites Tata Motor's "attractive" relative valuations and optimism about margins and volumes. * Jefferies also raises its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold". * Standard and Poor's also raises outlook to "positive" from "stable." * Credit agency cites stronger performance of Tata unit Jaguar Land Rover. * Tata also says on Tuesday it wins order for over 2,700 buses. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)