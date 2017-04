* Carborundum Universal Ltd surges as much as 13 percent to a record high of 213.70 rupees. * HDFC Midcap Opportunities fund bought 1 million shares of the company at 188 rupees in a block deal on Tuesday, NSE data shows. * That should raise HDFC Mutual Fund's stake in the abrasives maker to 4.61 percent from 4.08 percent, according to Thomson Reuters calculations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)