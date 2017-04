* India's NSE index rose as much as 0.48 percent to a third consecutive record high at 8,121.65. * The BSE index also touches an all-time high of 27,148.90 * Software stocks gain after bullish U.S. manufacturing, construction data. * Infosys gains 1.7 percent, Tata Consultancy Services up 1.8 percent. * Oil retailers gain after Brent crude slumps to 16-month low. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 2.3 percent, while Indian Oil Corp gain 2.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)