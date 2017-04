* Overnight cash rate at 7.30/7.40 percent vs Tuesday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. * Liquidity deficit drops, indicating easier cash conditions due to government spending, traders say. * Traders estimate deficit at 260-270 billion rupees ($4.30 billion-$4.46 billion). * That would be lowest in about two years and down sharply from around 1 trillion rupees in recent months, traders say. * RBI announces 600 billion rupees variable rate reverse repo auction, its third in as many sessions. * Amount aiming to be withdrawn sharply higher than the previous two sessions. (1 US dollar = 60.5150 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.paithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)