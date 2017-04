* USD/INR trading at 60.53/54 versus Tuesday's close of 60.68/69. * Most traders cite a Japanese bank's dollar-selling as the main reason for the pair's fall. * Other foreign banks also stepped in to sell the greenback following the Japanese bank, they add. * Dealers estimate flows have been more than $250 million so far. * The Indian Prime Minister is due to return from his first major foreign trip to Japan later in the day. * Gains in domestic shares to record highs also hurt sentiment for the pair. * Traders expect good support for the pair around 60.50 levels, followed by 60.38. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)