** Vedanta Resources Plc's shares up as much as 4 pct after Zambia Revenue Authority says will waive from Sept. 8 a rule requiring mining companies to produce import certificates to claim VAT refunds.

** Vedanta stock top percentage gainer on FTSE-250., stock up 11.2 pct over past 4 days.

** Deutsche Bank raises rating to "buy" from "hold."

** The ZRA says VAT withheld before waiver comes into effect can only be refunded when import certificates are produced.

** Vedanta's Zambian copper business - Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) - accounts for about 10 percent of total revenue. Core earnings at the business fell 43 pct in Q1 ended June 30.

** The unit has faced protests recently over allegedly not paying enough taxes. Zambia's mines minister Christopher Yaluma said in May the government would investigate and recover back taxes if it found that Vedanta made more money from KCM than it had reported.

** Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, two have a "Strong Buy" rating while four analysts have a "Buy" rating. Five analysts rate the stock a "Hold" and three others have a "Sell" recommendation.