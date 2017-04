* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.50 percent. * Foreign banks bought debt worth $159.24 million on Tuesday, their fourth consecutive day of purchases. * Brent crude's fall to a 16-month low seen as aiding government's efforts to rein in fiscal deficit and inflation. * Trading volumes strong; bonds worth almost 184 billion rupees ($3.04 billion) changed hands by mid session. * But yield off session low of 8.49 percent on profit-taking. (1 US dollar = 60.5150 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)