* USD/INR falls to as low as 60.33, its weakest since July 31. * Last trading at 60.37/38 vs previous close of 60.68/69. * Fall comes after Ukraine said it has agreed on a ceasefire with Russia. * Traders say the 60.38 level is a crucial support for the pair. * RBI intervention eyed if USD/INR falls much beyond that support level. * Gains in domestic shares to record highs also hurt sentiment for the pair. Nifty trading up 0.7 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)