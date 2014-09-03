BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt Anstalt Der
Bayerischen Landesbank
Guarantor Bavaria
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date September 05, 2029
Coupon 1.6 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.6 pct
Payment Date September 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A0Z1UD5
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017