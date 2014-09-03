BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd
Guarantor Sembcorp Marine Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount S$275 million
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 2.95 pct
Yield 2.95 pct
Spread 84.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount S$325 million
Maturity Date September 10, 2029
Coupon 3.85 pct
Yield 3.85 pct
Spread 107.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
* * * *
Common terms
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Governing Law Singapore
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017