BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Fonciere Des Regions (FDR)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.57
Reoffer yield 1.816 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.6bp
Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, CM-CIC & SG CIB
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012146744
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017