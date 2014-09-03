Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.47

Yield 1.079 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.9bp

over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1107890763

