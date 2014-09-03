Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pt

Reoffer price 99.776

Reoffer yield 1.92 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20.6bp

Over the UST 5 year

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS1107866979

