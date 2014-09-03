Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2026

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.738

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.4bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, Rabobank International

& Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

