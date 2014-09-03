Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UniCredit S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.75 pct
Spread 637.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & UniCredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English Law except subordination clause
governed by Italian Law
ISIN XS1107890847
