Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.75 pct

Spread 637.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & UniCredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law except subordination clause

governed by Italian Law

ISIN XS1107890847

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)