Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 47bp
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Nordea
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Engliah
