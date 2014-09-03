Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Citigroup Inc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2026
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.529
Reoffer yield 2.17 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122bp
Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
ING, Natixis, Swedbank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1107727007
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)