Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sanofi

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor +23bp

Reoffer price Par

ISIN FR0012146751

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.737

Reoffer yield 1.162 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.1bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

ISIN FR0012146777

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2026

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.70

Reoffer yield 1.872 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.1bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

ISIN FR0012146801

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi & Natixis

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

