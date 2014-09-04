* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.36 percent on profit-taking after the BSE index hit its fourth consecutive record high on Wednesday. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.1 percent. * Asian shares earlier edged up to a seven-year high on Thursday on growing hopes of a ceasefire in Ukraine and more monetary easing from the European Central Bank in the near future. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 12.88 billion rupees ($213 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. ($1 = 60.4850 Indian rupee)