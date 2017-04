* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades flat at 8.52 percent; rise in oil prices hurts sentiment. * ECB policy meeting later in the day. * ECB faces intense market pressure to take policy action to back up a dovish message delivered by President Mario Draghi late last month. * Crude oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday as the prospect of Ukraine peace talks raised demand expectations. * Foreign investors bought debt worth $241.47 mln on Tuesday, according to official data. ($1 = 60.6000 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)