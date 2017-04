* India's Nifty index trading down 0.33 percent after string of record highs in recent sessions. * Traders say market likely to see some consolidation ahead of key data and events. * The outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day and the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday awaited. * Realty and infrastructure stocks leading the decline with the NSE Realty index down 2.4 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.15 percent currently. * Asian shares steady near seven-year highs, underpinned by hopes of a ceasefire in Ukraine, though a cautious mood prevails ahead of the ECB meeting. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)