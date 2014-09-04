* Shares of India's United Spirits Ltd gain 0.6 percent, recovers from earlier falls of as much as 2.5 percent. * Traders cite bargain-buying after initial reaction to the spirits maker's March-quarter net loss. * Shares down 14.8 percent since the end of May, lagging a 12.2 percent gain in the NSE index. * Falls have made shares attractive and may spark buy-on-dips approach, traders say. * Traders also tracking developments related to United Spirits Chairman Vijay Mallya who is under pressure by banks over loans. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)