* Overnight cash rate at 7.45/50 percent, nearly in line with the previous close. * Cash conditions very comfortable due to government spending, traders say. * RBI will conduct a variable rate one-day reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees ($8.27 billion) on Thursday. * It is the 4th consecutive day RBI will conduct a variable rate auction in addition to its daily fixed rate auction. * For the past three sessions, it has been only partially accepting bids, with cut-off yields closer to 8 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.5150 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.paithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)