* USD/INR trading at 60.46/47, slightly weaker from its Wednesday's close of 60.4850/4950. * Gains in other Asian units versus the dollar hurting the pair slightly. * The pair seen in 60.35 to 60.65 range during the session. * Losses in the domestic stock market, however, are likely to support the dollar. Nifty trading down 0.6 percent. * Traders closely monitoring fund flows for near-term direction. * The outcome of the ECB meeting later in the day and the U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday awaited.