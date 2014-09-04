* India's DLF Ltd shares drop as much as 8.7 percent. * The top court for Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday cancelled a 350-acre plot of land that DLF had acquired from the northern state of Haryana, local media reported. * "The Company is awaiting a copy of the order and can offer detailed comments only pursuant to that," DLF said in a statement. * DLF says the land was for a project that was yet to be developed. * Court ruling raises concerns about increased regulatory scrutiny on the company. * But J.P.Morgan says impact from actual land cancellation is "cash positive." * It estimates overall cost for purchased land was 25 billion rupees ($413.56 mln) of which DLF has already paid 10 billion rupees. * Says DLF would thus get a 10-billion refund in case of eventual cancellation. (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee)