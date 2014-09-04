* India's DLF Ltd shares drop as much as 8.7 percent.
* The top court for Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday cancelled a
350-acre plot of land that DLF had acquired from the northern
state of Haryana, local media reported.
* "The Company is awaiting a copy of the order and can offer
detailed comments only pursuant to that," DLF said in a
statement.
* DLF says the land was for a project that was yet to be
developed.
* Court ruling raises concerns about increased regulatory
scrutiny on the company.
* But J.P.Morgan says impact from actual land cancellation is
"cash positive."
* It estimates overall cost for purchased land was 25 billion
rupees ($413.56 mln) of which DLF has already paid 10 billion
rupees.
* Says DLF would thus get a 10-billion refund in case of
eventual cancellation.
(1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee)