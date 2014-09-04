* Shares in Jaiprakash Associates Ltd slump as much as 19.5 percent. * Heads towards biggest single-day fall since January 2009. * Traders cite speculation that promoters are reducing their stakes. * Jaiprakash clarifies in a statement that one of its promoters reduced its stake in the company to 28.30 percent from 29.75 percent. * The engineering and construction firm attributes the sale to meet fund requirements, including for a "social cause." * Traders say the shares are also typically vulnerable to falls because of concerns about the company's debt levels. * The company has a net debt of 631.11 billion rupees ($10.44 billion) and a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 6 times, Thomson Reuters data shows. (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/; dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/)