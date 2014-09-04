* UPL Ltd shares gain 2 percent, adding to Wednesday's rise of 5.6 percent. * Coromandel International is up 2.5 percent, adding to overall gains of 11.3 percent in the previous five sessions. * Investors cite attractive relative valuations ahead of IPO of a rival. * UPL trades 11.5 times of 12-month forward earnings, while Coromandel trades 14.5 times, as per Reuters data. * Sharda Cropchem's IPO to be priced later this month. * Based on the range provided, investors estimate Sharda could be priced around 13-14 times its 12-month forward earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)