BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower 361 Degrees International Ltd
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date September 12, 2017
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 99.472
Reoffer price 99.472
Yield 7.7 pct
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, ING & CLSA
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.