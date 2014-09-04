BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nordea & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.