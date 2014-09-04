BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd. S.A.
Guarantor Fiat S.P.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2022
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 103.265
Reoffer yield 4.25 pct
Spread 338.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 363.2bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings B2 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),
BB- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1108694362
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.