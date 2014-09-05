* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.1 percent. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.91 billion rupees ($97.9 million) and stock futures worth 6.77 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.5 percent. * Stocks with high European exposure on radar after European Central Bank stunned markets by cutting interest rates and embarking on a trillion-euro asset-buying binge. ($1 = 60.3550 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)