* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.1
percent.
* Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.91 billion
rupees ($97.9 million) and stock futures worth 6.77 billion
rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
down 0.5 percent.
* Stocks with high European exposure on radar after European
Central Bank stunned markets by cutting interest rates and
embarking on a trillion-euro asset-buying binge.
($1 = 60.3550 Indian rupee)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)