* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen range-bound ahead of a debt auction and key U.S. data on Friday. * It closed at 8.52 percent on Thursday. * RBI will sell bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($1.99 billion) on Friday. * Foreign investors bought debt worth $197.28 million on Wednesday, their fifth consecutive day of purchases, as per regulatory data. * The European Central Bank cut interest rates and launched a large stimulus package for flagging euro zone economy on Thursday. * Traders will watch for Friday's U.S. August payrolls data and scheduled peace talks in Ukraine. * Range for the day is seen between 8.50 percent and 8.60 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.3550 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)