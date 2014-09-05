* USD/INR may open higher versus its previous close of 60.3550/3650. * The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on Friday after ECB announced a rate cut. Dollar index up 0.05 pct. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.1 percent. * USD/INR trading at 60.46/48 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * Foreign investors bought shares worth $281.3 million on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data. * Traders will watch for Friday's U.S. August payrolls data and scheduled peace talks in Ukraine. * The European Central Bank cut interest rates and launched a large stimulus package for the flagging euro zone economy on Thursday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)