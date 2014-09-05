* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady ahead of a debt auction and key U.S. payrolls data. * The ECB cut interest rates and launched a large stimulus package on Thursday. * ECB action seen helping flows to emerging markets, but how long the US Fed keeps the stimulus running is seen as more important. * RBI will sell bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($1.99 billion) on Friday. * Foreign investors bought debt worth $197.28 million on Wednesday, their fifth consecutive day of purchases. (1 US dollar = 60.3550 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)