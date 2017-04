* Lloyd Electric and Engineering surges 10 percent to its highest in nearly 6 years, adding to the 5 percent gains on Thursday. * Investors cite attractive valuations relative to rivals. * The consumer appliance maker trades at 6 times of its 1-year forward earnings. * That compares to 24 times of rival Voltas, Thomson Reuters data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)