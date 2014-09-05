* USD/INR trading at 60.43/44 versus its previous close of 60.3550/3650. * Index of the dollar against six major currencies trading up 0.05 percent. * Gains in the domestic share market may, however, limit a sharp rise in the pair. The NSE index is trading up 0.3 percent. * Foreign investors bought shares worth $281.3 million on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data. * The European Central Bank cut interest rates and launched a large stimulus package for the flagging euro zone economy on Thursday. * Traders are now awaiting the U.S. nonfarm payrolls for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)