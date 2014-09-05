* India's NSE index is up 0.2 percent. * Software stocks gain on continued hopes of better business in U.S. and Europe on recent positive macro data. * Infosys is up 1.3 percent while Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.2 percent. * Blue-chips also gain on value buying after recent falls. * ICICI Bank is up 0.4 percent after falling 1.7 percent in previous three sessions. * Next on watch, U.S. jobs data scheduled later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)