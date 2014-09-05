* India's NSE index is up 0.2 percent.
* Software stocks gain on continued hopes of better business in
U.S. and Europe on recent positive macro data.
* Infosys is up 1.3 percent while Tata Consultancy
Services gains 1.2 percent.
* Blue-chips also gain on value buying after recent falls.
* ICICI Bank is up 0.4 percent after falling 1.7
percent in previous three sessions.
* Next on watch, U.S. jobs data scheduled later in the day.
