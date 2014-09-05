* USD/INR trading at 60.43/44 versus its previous close of 60.3550/3650. * Pair sustaining gains despite monetary stimulus by the ECB as most funding in India remains dollar denominated, say traders. * Losses in other Asian currencies and the euro versus the greenback also aiding the pair. * The European Central Bank cut interest rates and launched a large stimulus package for the flagging euro zone economy on Thursday. * Losses in the share market also aiding. The NSE index trading down 0.2 percent. * Traders now awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later on Friday for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)