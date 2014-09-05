* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent. * RBI sells bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($1.99 billion dollar) at yields in line with market expectations. * All eyes now on U.S. August payrolls data. * The ECB cut interest rates and launched a large stimulus package on Thursday. * ECB action seen helping flows to emerging markets. * But how long the U.S. Fed keeps the stimulus running is seen as more important. (1 US dollar = 60.4400 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)