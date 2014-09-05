* Indian debt/FX markets seen range-bound ahead of CPI data on Friday. * CPI comes ahead of RBI's policy review on Sept. 30. * U.S. jobs data to set the tone at the start of the week. * Fed stimulus has been key to surge in foreign flows to India. * Oil prices, hovering at around 14-month lows, will also be watched. * The 10-year benchmark bond seen in an 8.50-8.60 percent range. * The rupee seen in a 60-60.61 range.