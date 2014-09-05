* Three-day cash rate up at 7.95/8.00 percent; 1-day cash rate had closed at 7.00/7.10 percent on Thursday. * Rate gains as banks shore up their books on a reporting Friday, ahead of the weekend. * But cash conditions seen comfortable due to government spending, traders say. * RBI plans variable rate three-day reverse repo auction for 150 billion rupees ($2.48 billion). * That marks RBI's 5th consecutive session of draining funds via reverse repos. (1 US dollar = 60.4650 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.paithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)